ADSB LGOP Range P2

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade participate in the Little Groups of Paratroopers (LGOP) Range on Fort Bragg, NC, March 22, 2023. Leaders in command positions competed amongst one another for a brigade wide competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878037
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-ID763-485
|Filename:
|DOD_109544986
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
