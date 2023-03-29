Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHARP Airborne Jump

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a UH-60 jump on Fort Bragg, NC, March 30, 2022. The jump serves to bring awareness to the Army's SHARP program. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878034
    VIRIN: 230330-A-ID763-953
    Filename: DOD_109544981
    Length: 00:07:31
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    CAB
    SHARP
    uh60
    be all you can be

