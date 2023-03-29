Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a UH-60 jump on Fort Bragg, NC, March 30, 2022. The jump serves to bring awareness to the Army's SHARP program. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|03.30.2023
|03.30.2023 20:42
|B-Roll
|878034
|230330-A-ID763-953
|DOD_109544981
|00:07:31
|US
|1
|1
This work, SHARP Airborne Jump, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
