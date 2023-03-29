U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a day and night live fire base defense exercise including tactical combat casualty care and fuel resupply on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 30, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 21:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878032
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-DP764-712
|Filename:
|DOD_109544962
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sustainment Soldiers conduct base defense live fire, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
