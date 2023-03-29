Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Soldiers conduct base defense live fire

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a day and night live fire base defense exercise including tactical combat casualty care and fuel resupply on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 30, 2023. Soldiers and Leaders of the 3rd DSB train to ensure every individual, squad, section, and platoon are prepared to deploy, accomplish their mission and return home safely. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 21:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878032
    VIRIN: 230330-A-DP764-712
    Filename: DOD_109544962
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    TAGS

    logistics
    casualty
    TCCC
    sustainers
    fueler
    providers

