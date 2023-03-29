Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ssang Yong 23

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Marines and sailors participate in Ssang Yong, a joint amphibious defensive exercise in Pohang, South Korea, March 29, 2023. Ssang Yong enhances the interoperability between the U.S. Marine air-ground task force and the ROK Marine task force while honing amphibious capabilities of each nation’s Navy and Marine Corps. The exercise further contributes toward the ROK’s combined defense of the Korean peninsula and increases combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878029
    VIRIN: 230329-A-BU072-197
    Filename: DOD_109544913
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    ROK
    beach landing
    Amphibious landing
    SY23
    Ssang Yong 23

