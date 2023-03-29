USCGC Northland returns to home port following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Passage patrol

USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) approaches the pier, March 30, 2023 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland conducted a 62-day maritime safety and security deployment in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage while patrolling in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878024
|VIRIN:
|230330-G-BX086-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109544789
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
