    USCGC Northland returns to home port following 62-day Florida Straits and Windward Passage patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    USCGC Northland (WMEC 904) approaches the pier, March 30, 2023 in Portsmouth, Virginia. Northland conducted a 62-day maritime safety and security deployment in the Florida Straits and Windward Passage while patrolling in support of Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast and Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878024
    VIRIN: 230330-G-BX086-0001
    Filename: DOD_109544789
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Homeland Security Task Force Southeast
    OVS
    USCGC Northland (WMEC 904)

