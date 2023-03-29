Maj. Adah Gallinatti an MC-130J instructor pilot talks about her life challenges, at Kirtland Air Force Base New Mexico, Mar. 30, 2023. This video for women's history month spotlights Gallinatti's determination to push through her obstacles during her time at the Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force Video By A1C Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878016
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-TU760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109544667
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shoot for the Moon, by A1C Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
