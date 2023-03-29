Shoot for the Moon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Adah Gallinatti an MC-130J instructor pilot talks about her life challenges, at Kirtland Air Force Base New Mexico, Mar. 30, 2023. This video for women's history month spotlights Gallinatti's determination to push through her obstacles during her time at the Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force Video By A1C Tallon Bratton)