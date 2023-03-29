Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th MDW: Athletic Trainers are here to help

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Athletics Trainers highlight the importance of the care they provide for service members, especially in training. When they are embedded into units they can also accommodate service member's schedules becoming more accessible to meet their needs. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878015
    VIRIN: 230327-F-JG587-1004
    Filename: DOD_109544656
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US

    operational support team
    athletic trainer
    59MDW

