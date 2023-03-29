Athletics Trainers highlight the importance of the care they provide for service members, especially in training. When they are embedded into units they can also accommodate service member's schedules becoming more accessible to meet their needs. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878015
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-JG587-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109544656
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th MDW: Athletic Trainers are here to help, by SrA Melody Bordeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT