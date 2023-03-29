59th MDW: Athletic Trainers are here to help

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Athletics Trainers highlight the importance of the care they provide for service members, especially in training. When they are embedded into units they can also accommodate service member's schedules becoming more accessible to meet their needs. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Melody Bordeaux)