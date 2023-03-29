Army Employee Shares STEM Expertise with Local Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center engineer, Helen Mearns, is driven to share her knowledge and expertise in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) field to ensure the success of future generations of the workforce by enabling them to be independent learners. She has been mentoring students for over 20 years and finds her efforts rewarding when seeing the students’ successes.