    Army Employee Shares STEM Expertise with Local Community

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center engineer, Helen Mearns, is driven to share her knowledge and expertise in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) field to ensure the success of future generations of the workforce by enabling them to be independent learners. She has been mentoring students for over 20 years and finds her efforts rewarding when seeing the students’ successes.

    army people TeamDEVCOM STEM

