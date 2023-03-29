U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center engineer, Helen Mearns, is driven to share her knowledge and expertise in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) field to ensure the success of future generations of the workforce by enabling them to be independent learners. She has been mentoring students for over 20 years and finds her efforts rewarding when seeing the students’ successes.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878005
|VIRIN:
|230330-O-PS778-219
|Filename:
|DOD_109544568
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Employee Shares STEM Expertise with Local Community, by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Employee Shares STEM Expertise with Local Community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT