    Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard Recruitment Video

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard showcases the duties and mission of the Base Honor Guard Program in a video at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 30, 2023. The GAFB Base Honor Guards primary mission is to render military funeral honors to past and fallen United States Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878003
    VIRIN: 230330-F-AE594-0001
    Filename: DOD_109544503
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard Recruitment Video, by SSgt Tyrell Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Base Honor Guard

