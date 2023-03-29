Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard Recruitment Video

The Goodfellow Air Force Base Honor Guard showcases the duties and mission of the Base Honor Guard Program in a video at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 30, 2023. The GAFB Base Honor Guards primary mission is to render military funeral honors to past and fallen United States Air Force Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tyrell Hall)
|03.30.2023
|03.30.2023 16:29
|Video Productions
|00:04:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
