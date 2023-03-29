Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Media Roundtable: Fort Liberty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll: Local media met with Fort Bragg Garrison Command Team about the installation name redesignation to Fort Liberty scheduled for June 2, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877997
    VIRIN: 230328-D-IV289-001
    Filename: DOD_109544410
    Length: 00:06:46
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media Roundtable: Fort Liberty, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bragg
    fort liberty
    redesignation ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT