Why Liberty?

Fort Bragg Garrison Command Team explains why the installation is redesignating the name to Fort Liberty and candid interviews were conducted during the Right Arm Night event at Iron Mike Conference Center.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 15:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877996
|VIRIN:
|230316-D-IV289-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109544383
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
