    Why Liberty?

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg Garrison Command Team explains why the installation is redesignating the name to Fort Liberty and candid interviews were conducted during the Right Arm Night event at Iron Mike Conference Center.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 15:35
    Category: Series
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Fort Bragg
    fort liberty

