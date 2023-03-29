Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Way We Win - Major Jamila Edgerson (with graphics)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    In order to generate ready, resilient, combat-credible Guardians, Airmen and
    Civilians we must prioritize our wellness in and out of uniform. Strong
    individuals make stronger teams. By taking care of ourselves as individuals
    we are enhancing our collective resiliency and ability to meet the
    challenges we face as America's Space Warfighter.
    Maj Jamila Edgerson, speechwriter for Space Operations Command, gave us a
    peek at how she takes care of herself at home so she can be her best self on
    the job. (U.S. Space Force Video By SSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877994
    VIRIN: 230330-F-FE269-0001
    Filename: DOD_109544356
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Way We Win - Major Jamila Edgerson (with graphics), by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    SpOC
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    The way we win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT