In order to generate ready, resilient, combat-credible Guardians, Airmen and
Civilians we must prioritize our wellness in and out of uniform. Strong
individuals make stronger teams. By taking care of ourselves as individuals
we are enhancing our collective resiliency and ability to meet the
challenges we face as America's Space Warfighter.
Maj Jamila Edgerson, speechwriter for Space Operations Command, gave us a
peek at how she takes care of herself at home so she can be her best self on
the job. (Space Force video by SSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877993
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-FE269-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109544352
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Way We Win - Major Jamila Edgerson (without graphics), by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
