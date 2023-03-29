The Way We Win - Major Jamila Edgerson (without graphics)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In order to generate ready, resilient, combat-credible Guardians, Airmen and

Civilians we must prioritize our wellness in and out of uniform. Strong

individuals make stronger teams. By taking care of ourselves as individuals

we are enhancing our collective resiliency and ability to meet the

challenges we face as America's Space Warfighter.

Maj Jamila Edgerson, speechwriter for Space Operations Command, gave us a

peek at how she takes care of herself at home so she can be her best self on

the job. (Space Force video by SSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)