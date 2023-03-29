908th Airlift Wing Mission Video April 2023

Video highlighting the mission and Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing. The wing's Mission Statement is to, "Develop and Deliver Multi-Capable Airmen." The wing's Vision Statement is to be, "The Premier Wing that Inspires Transformational Servant Leaders and Exports Excellence." (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
