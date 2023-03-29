908th Airlift Wing Mission Video April 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video highlighting the mission and Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing. The wing's Mission Statement is to, "Develop and Deliver Multi-Capable Airmen." The wing's Vision Statement is to be, "The Premier Wing that Inspires Transformational Servant Leaders and Exports Excellence." (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)