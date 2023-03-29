130th Fire and Emergency Services simulate search and rescue

B-Roll of U.S. Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services participating in a simulated search and rescue mission as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., March 29, 2023. FLARE is an exercise centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877983
|VIRIN:
|230329-Z-KF734-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109544174
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
