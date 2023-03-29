130th Fire and Emergency Services simulate search and rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services participating in a simulated search and rescue mission as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., March 29, 2023. FLARE is an exercise centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)