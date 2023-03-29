Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    130th Fire and Emergency Services simulate search and rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    B-Roll of U.S. Air National Guard personnel assigned to the 130th Fire and Emergency Services participating in a simulated search and rescue mission as a part of Fly Away Readiness Exercise (FLARE), at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), Gulfport, Miss., March 29, 2023. FLARE is an exercise centered around the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept, which utilizes multi-capable Airmen to maintain, refuel and recover aircraft and ensure they are ready to deploy rapidly. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kaden Salmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877983
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-KF734-001
    Filename: DOD_109544174
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th Fire and Emergency Services simulate search and rescue, by A1C Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLARE
    WVANG
    130AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT