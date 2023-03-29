Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Opening Remarks and Keynote Presentation

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Opening Remarks and Keynote Presentation

    Opening Remarks from GEN(R) Robert Brown

    Keynote Presentation from GEN Charles Hamilton

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 13:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877963
    Filename: DOD_109543829
    Length: 00:37:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    AUSA
    AUSAglobal
    AUSA 2023

