Tyndall Air Force Base’s new airman dorm facility is currently undergoing a major upgrade as part of the “Installation of the Future’s” massive rebuild project in 2023. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877953
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109543538
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE DAY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Rebuild: Airman Dorm Facility, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
