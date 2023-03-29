Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Rebuild: Airman Dorm Facility

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE DAY, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall Air Force Base’s new airman dorm facility is currently undergoing a major upgrade as part of the “Installation of the Future’s” massive rebuild project in 2023. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877953
    VIRIN: 230317-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109543538
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE DAY, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Rebuild: Airman Dorm Facility, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rebuild
    ACC
    Dorms
    Construction
    Airman
    Tyndall

