    RAFL/RAFM Fire & Emergency Services Mutual Aid Partenership training

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES Fire and Emergency Services participate in a joint training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. March 28, 2023. This training, which was the first joint training between the two installations in more than 4 years, aims to increase response times and offer continuity across the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877951
    VIRIN: 230328-F-AX516-1020
    Filename: DOD_109543510
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    This work, RAFL/RAFM Fire & Emergency Services Mutual Aid Partenership training, by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    training
    RAFL
    100 CES
    RAFM
    48 CES
    weeklyvideos

