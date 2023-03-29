RAFL/RAFM Fire & Emergency Services Mutual Aid Partenership training

U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES Fire and Emergency Services participate in a joint training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. March 28, 2023. This training, which was the first joint training between the two installations in more than 4 years, aims to increase response times and offer continuity across the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877951
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-AX516-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109543510
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
