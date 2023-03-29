RAFL/RAFM Fire & Emergency Services Mutual Aid Partenership training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and 100th CES Fire and Emergency Services participate in a joint training exercise at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. March 28, 2023. This training, which was the first joint training between the two installations in more than 4 years, aims to increase response times and offer continuity across the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)