    Stavanger Town Hall

    STAVANGER, NORWAY

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO G5 hosted a town hall in Stavanger, Norway March 15-16. Soldiers, airmen, and Marines along with their family members were able to attend and have open discussions with quality of life and health care professionals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877942
    VIRIN: 230330-A-QI808-0100
    PIN: 230330
    Filename: DOD_109543355
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: STAVANGER, NO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stavanger Town Hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether

