Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier highlight - Master Sgt. Ebony Evans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Master Sgt. Ebony Evans, Senior Financial Manager, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares her story of service and why she serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877941
    VIRIN: 230330-A-BU909-001
    Filename: DOD_109543346
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier highlight - Master Sgt. Ebony Evans, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    MSG Ebony Evans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT