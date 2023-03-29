Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine details Scorpion Lens experience

    03.16.2023

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    In this video, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Childs, a combat videographer assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, talks about what motivates him as one of four Marines participating in Exercise Scorpion Lens 23. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McGrady Training Center Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    SL23
    Scorpion Lens

