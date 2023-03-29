Marine details Scorpion Lens experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Childs, a combat videographer assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, talks about what motivates him as one of four Marines participating in Exercise Scorpion Lens 23. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McGrady Training Center Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)