Defense Officials Testify About Cyber Capabilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, testify before a House subcommittee about military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department. Their testimony is at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cyber, information technologies and innovation.