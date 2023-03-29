Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Officials Testify About Cyber Capabilities

    03.30.2023

    Defense.gov         

    John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, testify before a House subcommittee about military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department. Their testimony is at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cyber, information technologies and innovation.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:36
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

