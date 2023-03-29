Defense Officials Testify About Cyber Capabilities

John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy and principal cyber advisor to the secretary of defense, and Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, testify before a House subcommittee about military operations in cyberspace and building cyber capabilities across the Defense Department. Their testimony is at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee’s subcommittee on cyber, information technologies and innovation.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 10:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877939
|Filename:
|DOD_109543317
|Length:
|01:06:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
