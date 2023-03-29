A six-person team consisting of combat camera and public affairs specialists from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participates in a building-clearing training scenario March 22, 2023, during Exercise Scorpion Lens. Each team was given a set of instructions and product expectations during each scenario, so evaluators could assess their proficiency level. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877938
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-PO994-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109543293
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team clears buildings during Scorpion Lens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT