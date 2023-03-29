Team clears buildings during Scorpion Lens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877938" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A six-person team consisting of combat camera and public affairs specialists from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participates in a building-clearing training scenario March 22, 2023, during Exercise Scorpion Lens. Each team was given a set of instructions and product expectations during each scenario, so evaluators could assess their proficiency level. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)