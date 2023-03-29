Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team clears buildings during Scorpion Lens

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Courtesy Video

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A six-person team consisting of combat camera and public affairs specialists from the U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps participates in a building-clearing training scenario March 22, 2023, during Exercise Scorpion Lens. Each team was given a set of instructions and product expectations during each scenario, so evaluators could assess their proficiency level. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877938
    VIRIN: 230322-F-PO994-9001
    Filename: DOD_109543293
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team clears buildings during Scorpion Lens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    SL23
    Scorpion Lens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT