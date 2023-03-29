Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA airman talks about Scorpion Lens experience

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    In this video, Senior Airman Kylie Barrow, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, talks about her experience during Exercise Scorpion Lens 23. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877936
    VIRIN: 230323-F-PO994-9001
    Filename: DOD_109543211
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    1CTCS
    public affairs
    Combat Camera
    SL23
    Scorpion Lens

