PA airman talks about Scorpion Lens experience

In this video, Senior Airman Kylie Barrow, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing out of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, talks about her experience during Exercise Scorpion Lens 23. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)