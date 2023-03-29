Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, meets and speaks with NATO members during command exercise Ivy Reach at Multinational Corps Northeast Headquarters, Poland, March 29, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877931
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-SF775-401
|PIN:
|11
|Filename:
|DOD_109543116
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|SZCZECIN, POLAND, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
