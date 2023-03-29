Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Reach

    SZCZECIN, POLAND, POLAND

    03.29.2023

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, meets and speaks with NATO members during command exercise Ivy Reach at Multinational Corps Northeast Headquarters, Poland, March 29, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SZCZECIN, POLAND, PL

    This work, Ivy Reach, by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

