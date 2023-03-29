The Harlem Globetrotters visits Ramstein Air Base (A Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Darnell "Speedy" Artis expresses how amazing it is to perform with The Harlem Globetrotters on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on March 24, 2023. Service members and their family were able to attend thanks to Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by SGT Kevin Henderson)