    Happy 90TH National Doctors Day

    WA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Otis Toussaint 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, commanding general of Medical Readiness Command, East and Chief of the Army Medical Corps, recognizes Army doctors for their contributions to the nation's safety.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877928
    VIRIN: 230330-A-AM516-772
    Filename: DOD_109543087
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 90TH National Doctors Day, by Otis Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    holiday
    doctor
    army medicine
    doctors day

