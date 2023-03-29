Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Miami Dade Work to Re Initiate Back Bay Study

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Multiple Stakeholders from around Miami-Dade County met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives during a charrette, held at the port of Miami in early March, to work on re-initiating the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management study.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877926
    VIRIN: 230309-A-OI229-372
    Filename: DOD_109543046
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    This work, USACE Miami Dade Work to Re Initiate Back Bay Study, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Miami-Dade
    Back Bay
    CSRM

