Multiple Stakeholders from around Miami-Dade County met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives during a charrette, held at the port of Miami in early March, to work on re-initiating the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management study.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877926
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-OI229-372
|Filename:
|DOD_109543046
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Miami Dade Work to Re Initiate Back Bay Study, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
