    The Harlem Globetrotters visit Ramstein Air Base (1080p w/o graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez and Sgt. Kevin Henderson

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Harlem Globetrotters played a basketball game against the Washington Generals at Ramstein High School on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2023. Service members and their family were able to attend thanks to Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877925
    VIRIN: 230324-A-JV318-004
    Filename: DOD_109543041
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harlem Globetrotters visit Ramstein Air Base (1080p w/o graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    basketball
    Air Base
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Harlem Globetrotters
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein

