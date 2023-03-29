FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- For the first time together, Soldiers of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Lightning Academy and the Philippine Army jump from a CH-47 and UH-60s, 25 March 2023, during exercise #Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay Reservoir during Helocast operations.
Helocasting is an airborne technique used extensively by the US Army's light infantry units to insert Soldiers into a maritime insertion point, where they will exit the aircraft and enter the water.
(U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, Sgt. Dominic Purnell, Spc. Jorge Reyes, and Spc. Brandon Wright)
