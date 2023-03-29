video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- For the first time together, Soldiers of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Lightning Academy and the Philippine Army jump from a CH-47 and UH-60s, 25 March 2023, during exercise #Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay Reservoir during Helocast operations.



Helocasting is an airborne technique used extensively by the US Army's light infantry units to insert Soldiers into a maritime insertion point, where they will exit the aircraft and enter the water.



(U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, Sgt. Dominic Purnell, Spc. Jorge Reyes, and Spc. Brandon Wright)