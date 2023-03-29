Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helocast!

    PHILIPPINES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines -- For the first time together, Soldiers of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Lightning Academy and the Philippine Army jump from a CH-47 and UH-60s, 25 March 2023, during exercise #Salaknib at Fort Magsaysay Reservoir during Helocast operations.

    Helocasting is an airborne technique used extensively by the US Army's light infantry units to insert Soldiers into a maritime insertion point, where they will exit the aircraft and enter the water.

    (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado, Staff Sgt. Joshua Hammock, Sgt. Dominic Purnell, Spc. Jorge Reyes, and Spc. Brandon Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877924
    VIRIN: 230325-A-NF551-050
    Filename: DOD_109543028
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PH

    #Salaknib #Salaknib23 #Readiness #Partnerships #PartnersandAllies #WinThePacific

