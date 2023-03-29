The Harlem Globetrotters played a basketball game against the Washington Generals at Ramstein High School on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 24, 2023. Service members and their family were able to attend thanks to Armed Forces Entertainment. (U.S. Army video by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877923
|VIRIN:
|230324-A-JV318-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109543026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Harlem Globetrotters visits Ramstein Air Base (720p w/o graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez and SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
