SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Uniform Board Results, Well-Being Enhancements, Fifth-Generation Fighters in the Philippines

In this week’s look around the Air Force, the 102nd Uniform Board results have been approved, DoD announces new enhancements for family well-being, and for the first time, fifth-generation fighters land and operate from the Philippines.
|03.30.2023
|03.30.2023 07:57
|Video Productions
|877920
|230330-F-JH807-1002
|DOD_109542967
|00:02:10
|US
|1
|1
