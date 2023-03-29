Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Uniform Board Results, Well-Being Enhancements, Fifth-Generation Fighters in the Philippines

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the 102nd Uniform Board results have been approved, DoD announces new enhancements for family well-being, and for the first time, fifth-generation fighters land and operate from the Philippines.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 07:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877920
    VIRIN: 230330-F-JH807-1002
    Filename: DOD_109542967
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Uniform Board Results, Well-Being Enhancements, Fifth-Generation Fighters in the Philippines, by TSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

