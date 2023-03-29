MWR Rota hosts the Celtic Highland games which consisted of several competitions like the keg over the bar, hammer throw, and stone put.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 05:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877914
|VIRIN:
|230327-N-OC644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542789
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Celtic Highland Games, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
