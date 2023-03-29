Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Celtic Highland Games

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    03.27.2023

    Video by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    MWR Rota hosts the Celtic Highland games which consisted of several competitions like the keg over the bar, hammer throw, and stone put.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 05:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877914
    VIRIN: 230327-N-OC644-1001
    Filename: DOD_109542789
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Celtic Highland Games, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    Rota
    Competition
    Highland Games
    Celtic
    Celtic Highland games

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT