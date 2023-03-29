Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    03.30.2023

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct exercise Cobra Gold 23 at the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 19 - March 12, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 06:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877903
    VIRIN: 230330-M-FR804-001
    Filename: DOD_109542577
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    FreeandOpenIndopacific
    Cobra Gold 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT