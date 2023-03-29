U.S. Marines conduct exercise Cobra Gold 23 at the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 19 - March 12, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the longstanding friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin A. Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 06:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877903
|VIRIN:
|230330-M-FR804-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542577
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold 23, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
