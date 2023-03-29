11th Airborne Division Soldiers Winter Camp at JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division subsist and operate in their offensive position at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 29, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)