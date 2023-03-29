11th Airborne Division Soldiers Winter Camp at JPMRC-AK 23-02

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division subsist and operate in their offensive position at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 29, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|03.29.2023
|03.29.2023 22:06
|B-Roll
|877889
|230329-F-CO451-584
|DOD_109542266
|00:01:17
|AK, US
|2
|2
