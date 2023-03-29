U.S. Marines assigned to Tactical Air Control Party, Marine Aviation Weapons Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct close air support (CAS) operations during Weapons Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 at Observation Point Sunkist, near Chocolate Mountains, California, March 28, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)
This work, WTI 2-23: CAS Operations, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
