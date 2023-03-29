Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WTI 2-23: CAS Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHOCOLATE MOUNTAINS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Tactical Air Control Party, Marine Aviation Weapons Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), conduct close air support (CAS) operations during Weapons Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-23 at Observation Point Sunkist, near Chocolate Mountains, California, March 28, 2023. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877887
    VIRIN: 230328-M-BY673-1001
    Filename: DOD_109542222
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CHOCOLATE MOUNTAINS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-23: CAS Operations, by Cpl Eric Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    TACP
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    Weapons Tactics Instructor
    WTI 2-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT