    Pacific Spotlight - PAWS President

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230330-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2023) - A spotlight on the duties and responsibilities of the president of Pets Are Worth Saving, or PAWS, an independent and nonprofit animal shelter located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Stamer)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 21:43
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Pets
    CFAY
    Dogs
    PAWS
    Animal Shelter
    Rabbit

