    MWR Lucky Bingo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted Lucky Bingo at the base library for the community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877877
    VIRIN: 230328-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109541964
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    TAGS

    CFAS
    bingo
    MWR
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS Library

