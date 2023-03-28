MWR Lucky Bingo

Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) of Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosted Lucky Bingo at the base library for the community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877877
|VIRIN:
|230328-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109541964
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
