    NSWC Corona Upgrades WISS, Bolsters Aviator Training and Readiness

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2022

    Video by James Hancock 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division Engineering Project Manager Greg Hayes and Engineer Eric Ortega discuss Weapons Impact Scoring Set (WISS) system updates aboard Eielson Air Force Base in North Star Borough, Alaska. The Naval Sea Systems Command warfare center's WISS Version 5 upgrades are playing a pivotal role in improving aviator training and warfighting readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 18:31
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Corona Upgrades WISS, Bolsters Aviator Training and Readiness, by James Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint strike fighter
    F-35 Lightning II
    Eielson Air Force Base
    wiss
    bombs on target
    Aviator - Pilot
    weapons scoring

