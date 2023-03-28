Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Warriors Corner Synthetic Training Environment (STE)

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    AUSA Global Force Symposium - Warriors Corner Synthetic Training Environment (STE)

    Lead Speaker: Ms. Saunders

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877862
    Filename: DOD_109541794
    Length: 00:27:35
    Location: US

    Warriors Corner
    AUSAglobal

