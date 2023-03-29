Water Transportation Rollover Accident

In July of 2022, Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard took part in a water transportation mission in Marion, Kentucky. Two of those Soldiers were Army Spc. Dalton Moore and Sgt. Skye Landry.
They were responsible for moving water in a large Palletized Load System truck filled with hundreds of gallons of water. They had traveled highway 60 several times in for about three days together, taking many hundreds of gallons of water back and forth from Union County to Crittenden County. But on Wednesday July 20th, their trip turned into a nightmare.
Link to Marion water mission story: https://ky.ng.mil/News/Article/3083206/guardsmen-aid-in-water-shortage/
Video produced by the Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office Edited by SFC Benjamin Crane
