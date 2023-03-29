Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Transportation Rollover Accident

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    In July of 2022, Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard took part in a water transportation mission in Marion, Kentucky. Two of those Soldiers were Army Spc. Dalton Moore and Sgt. Skye Landry.
    They were responsible for moving water in a large Palletized Load System truck filled with hundreds of gallons of water. They had traveled highway 60 several times in for about three days together, taking many hundreds of gallons of water back and forth from Union County to Crittenden County. But on Wednesday July 20th, their trip turned into a nightmare.
    Link to Marion water mission story: https://ky.ng.mil/News/Article/3083206/guardsmen-aid-in-water-shortage/
    Video produced by the Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office Edited by SFC Benjamin Crane

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877843
    VIRIN: 230329-Z-OO829-001
    Filename: DOD_109541626
    Length: 00:10:08
    Location: KY, US

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    recovery
    rollover
    Water transport mission

