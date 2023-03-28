A multitude of high-level guests visited the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center June 30 to discuss in detail the foreign language linguist training pipeline and lifelong learning opportunities that may increase proficiency scores and affect retention.
The visit was led by the Honorable Ronald Moultrie, the under secretary of defense for intelligence and security, accompanied by the Honorable Gilbert Cisneros, the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Also joining them were Shawn Skelly, assistant secretary of defense for readiness, James Seacord, director, human capital management office, and Brig. Gen. Terri Borras, department of Army G-2 headquarters, military intelligence.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877838
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-PD966-255
|PIN:
|220630
|Filename:
|DOD_109541550
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Improving the linguist training pipeline, by Dusan Tatomirovic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT