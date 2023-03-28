DINFOS Live Episode 23: Joint Intermediate Joint Contingency Public Affairs Courses

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877834" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DINFOS Live Episode 23: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking to Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, a DINFOS instructor who primarily focuses on intermediate training. He’ll be talking to us about the intermediate public affairs courses offered by the schoolhouse, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We’ll also be discussing the recently released Joint Publication 3-04, Information in Joint Operations and how this new doctrine will have immediate and long-term implications for the way we train operations in the information environment at the Defense Information School.