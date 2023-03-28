DINFOS Live Episode 23: Joint Intermediate Joint Contingency Public Affairs Courses

DINFOS Live Episode 23: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking to Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, a DINFOS instructor who primarily focuses on intermediate training. He’ll be talking to us about the intermediate public affairs courses offered by the schoolhouse, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We’ll also be discussing the recently released Joint Publication 3-04, Information in Joint Operations and how this new doctrine will have immediate and long-term implications for the way we train operations in the information environment at the Defense Information School.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 15:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877834
|Filename:
|DOD_109541505
|Length:
|00:30:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
