    DINFOS Live Episode 23: Joint Intermediate Joint Contingency Public Affairs Courses

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    DINFOS Live Episode 23: On this month's episode, we’ll be talking to Lt. Cmdr. Jack Georges, a DINFOS instructor who primarily focuses on intermediate training. He’ll be talking to us about the intermediate public affairs courses offered by the schoolhouse, the Joint Intermediate Public Affairs Course and the Joint Contingency Public Affairs Course. We’ll also be discussing the recently released Joint Publication 3-04, Information in Joint Operations and how this new doctrine will have immediate and long-term implications for the way we train operations in the information environment at the Defense Information School.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877834
    Filename: DOD_109541505
    Length: 00:30:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 23: Joint Intermediate Joint Contingency Public Affairs Courses , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

