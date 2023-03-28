Scorpion Lens 23; Weapons Issue (Vertical Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps combat camera professionals are issued M4 and M9 weapon systems for a basic course of fire training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2023. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)