    Scorpion Lens 23; Weapons Issue (Vertical Video)

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force, Army and Marine Corps combat camera professionals are issued M4 and M9 weapon systems for a basic course of fire training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 15, 2023. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS). The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to Combat Camera professionals from the United States Army, Air Force, and Marines worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:02
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

