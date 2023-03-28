Goodfellow Air Force Base and the San Angelo community honor the Department of Defense fallen firefighters in a ceremony held on Mar 17th, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877823
|VIRIN:
|230317-F-EP494-508
|Filename:
|DOD_109541157
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 Training Wing Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, Russ Howard and SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
