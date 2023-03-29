Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day: March 29, 2023 - REFLECTIONS

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by William Wagner 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Placido Salazar, USAF Ret./Vietnam War Veteran reflects on his time in Vietnam and salutes his fellow warriors. March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 14:10
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877819
    VIRIN: 230328-F-ON093-1001
    Filename: DOD_109541083
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day: March 29, 2023 - REFLECTIONS, by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Air Force
    2023
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day: March 29
    JBSA San Antonio
    JBSA RAN.
    Placido Salazar

