Placido Salazar, USAF Ret./Vietnam War Veteran reflects on his time in Vietnam and salutes his fellow warriors. March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day meant to pay tribute to veterans of the Vietnam War.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 14:10
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877819
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-ON093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109541083
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day: March 29, 2023 - REFLECTIONS, by William Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
