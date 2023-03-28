Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger provide testimony on the FY 2024 defense budget during a House Appropriations Defense subcommittee hearing.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877817
|Filename:
|DOD_109541072
|Length:
|01:23:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on Budget, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT