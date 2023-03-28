Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration hosts a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their legacy of service, March 29, 2023, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877811
    Filename: DOD_109540885
    Length: 00:35:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT