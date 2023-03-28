TRADOC commanding general’s first visit to DLIFLC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gen. Gary Brito, visited the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and the Presidio of Monterey on March 9, for the first time since he has been in command.



Brito had the opportunity to meet DLIFLC and POM leadership and commanders of the four services and Coast Guard, all of which have students attending the Army-led institute.