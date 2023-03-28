Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADOC commanding general’s first visit to DLIFLC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    The commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Gen. Gary Brito, visited the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center and the Presidio of Monterey on March 9, for the first time since he has been in command.

    Brito had the opportunity to meet DLIFLC and POM leadership and commanders of the four services and Coast Guard, all of which have students attending the Army-led institute.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877807
    VIRIN: 230309-A-PD966-020
    PIN: 230309
    Filename: DOD_109540870
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADOC commanding general’s first visit to DLIFLC, by Dusan Tatomirovic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Language
    Foreign
    DLIFLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT