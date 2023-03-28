Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1FCK visits Ramstein Air Base

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Soccer players in Football Club Kaiserslautern visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2023. The team met and signed autographs for fans, competed with U.S. Air Force Airmen in physical training contests, and played soccer and American football with students at Ramstein High School. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1FCK visits Ramstein Air Base, by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    football
    soccer
    Ramstein Air Base
    Football Club Kaiserslautern
    1FCK

